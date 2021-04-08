Macomb County family struggles to get vaccine for homebound Navy veteran

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Annie Sadecki adores her 82-year-old father, Gerald, who lives in Shelby Township.

Gerald is a father of six, a Navy veteran and a former Warren police officer. He takes COVID-19 so seriously that he has not left his room in one year.

“He communicates,” Sadecki said. “He lives in a mobile home, so it’s like a drive-up window, his bedroom window is next to the driveway. We go up to the window, he hands things out things like that.”

With her father not willing to go out, Annie and her sister have run into some dead ends trying to get someone to come to him with a COVID vaccine.

She checked with a home nurse friend of hers.

“She actually sent me a link to a ClickOnDetroit story from March,” Sadecki said. “Oh, I must have missed that.”

Macomb County has focused on getting seniors vaccinated from the start. The county has formed Strike Teams to go out to the homebound so they can get the protection they need.

Macomb County got right on Gerald Sedecki’s case first thing Thursday.

