Detroit police increase presence at Orleans Landing after residents voice concerns

DETROIT – Police said they’d step up patrols at the Orleans Landing development along the Riverfront after a Local 4 Defenders investigation revealed concerns from residents.

Local 4 reported on this issue in 2017 as well. Residents in the area said that the activity at night impacted their quality of life. One resident said he was looking for a new place to live.

A woman who lives there said when the sun sets there are constant parties, street racing and in the morning there is trash left all over the place. That’s just a few of the issues.

She said there are parties, drug use, alcohol use and street racing on Atwater Street. She said up the road there was a driver who did doughnuts around a police SUV.

The Detroit Police Department’s interim police Chief James White said the incident did happen and he wants more officers on the street.

While police did step up their presence there, it didn’t manage to stop the littering problem.

The residents want the nightly block parties to stop. Monday morning city crews were seen sweeping bottles, cans and everything else that had been left in the street.

