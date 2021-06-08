Families demand answers as investigators dig for second day at Detroit cemetery

Families demand answers as investigators dig for second day at Detroit's Gethsemane Cemetery

DETROIT – Concerned family members stood outside the gates of Gethsemane Cemetery to demand to know if their lost loved ones are among the remains that were buried in the wrong place.

Tuesday was the second day Detroit police and the FBI spent digging up graves in the search for answers.

Read: Authorities dig in Detroit cemetery to confirm burials

Barbara Williams said she’s been asking the cemetery for years if her father’s body was moved. The grave marking is missing and the ground was moved on his grave site.

“If he’s there, there are three people on top of him,” Williams said.

The investigation stems from a case where a teenager’s body was not buried where it should have been.

Families said they are not getting answers from authorities regarding their loved ones’ burials.

