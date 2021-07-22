‘A dangerous situation’: How street drifting is doing damage to Detroit’s infrastructure

How street drifting is doing damage to Detroit's infrastructure

DETROIT – Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) said street racers and drifters are striking fire hydrants and creating dangerous situations in the city.

“The other thing that is going on in this city are these drag racers,” DWSD Director Gary Brown said. “They are hitting fire hydrants.”

DWSD said the drivers are putting entire neighborhoods at risk.

“It is causing a dangerous situation, all because of them hitting fire hydrants,” Brown said.

On Detroit’s east side a man said a street racer took out a hydrant on Seymour Street and also struck his house.

On Detroit’s west side two new hydrants had to be put up on Grand River Avenue. DWSD said both those hydrants were taken out by street racers.

“You can go to Livernois and 7 Mile, there is hydrant hit there one block” Brown said. “Berkeley, 7 Mile, there is another hydrant that’s been hit there.”

DWSD has been busy trying to help homeowners that are dealing with flooding due to recent rain and backed up sewers. When a driver strikes a hydrant a DWSD crew has to stop helping and rush to replace it in case of fire.

“Not only is it dangerous to be doing,” Brown said. “But it is causing cost and dangerous situations.”

