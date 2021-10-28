Manhunt for accused murderer ends when police discover suspect was in Wayne County morgue entire time

The manhunt for an accused murderer came to an end only after police discovered their suspect had been in the Wayne County morgue for two months.

The Wayne County Medical Examiners Office didn’t check the suspect’s fingerprints and said that it’s not their responsibility. Other experts who weighed in are saying that it is the examiner’s job to identify bodies and that a big mistake was made in this case.

The story starts with the investigation into the murder of a 40-year-old man in Farmington Hills. Police said the victim, Dejuan White, identified his lifelong friend as the shooter before he died from his injuries. Police said Kevin Curtis Moore, 43, of Detroit, was a suspect in the shooting.

“About 4:30 this morning I heard a big bang, I yelled out his name, I reached out. He wasn’t there. I yelled out his name, and that’s when he said, ‘Call the police,’ Someone had shot him,” White’s fiancée, Veronica Flowers, said.

Flowers said she saw White on the floor and that the front door shattered. Police said their investigation led them to believe that the gunman shot his girlfriend in Detroit and then went to Farmington Hills to shoot and kill White.

“You are going to get caught. You can come in and surrender. Or we are going to have to find you,” U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said during the manhunt for Moore.

Sources told Local 4 that countless manhours and taxpayer money went into the search for Moore. The Local 4 Defenders learned that U.S. Marshalls searched Michigan and traveled to Kentucky and Mississippi to track the accused killer down.

Those searching for Moore were unaware that Moore’s body was sitting inside the Wayne County morgue. His body was transported to the morgue there just hours after White’s murder. His body was recovered from the Detroit River and believed to have been death by suicide.

Moore was a convicted felon and had a criminal record. If the medical examiner had checked, fingerprints would have revealed his identity. A statement from Michigan Medicine said that morgue employees do not do fingerprinting. Michigan Medicine gets paid $31 million to run the morgue.

“Michigan Medicine has great sympathy for any family who has experienced a delay in receiving information about a deceased relative or friend at the Wayne County morgue. We strive to do our best to care for every deceased person at the morgue and to serve their surviving families and friends with respect. Michigan Medicine is fully committed to reviewing issues with identifying deceased individuals at the Wayne County morgue and has investigated the case of Kevin Curtis Moore from whom fingerprints could not be obtained by law enforcement officers at the scene. Wayne County morgue employees do not do fingerprinting, which is handled by law enforcement experts with access to the databases needed for fingerprint identification. As part of our continuous improvement efforts, we have been actively working on a number of recommendations to the County including that we hire a full-time employee dedicated to identifying individuals, in addition to other investments to improve identification of decedents in the Medical Examiner’s Office. Since Michigan Medicine assumed responsibility for the Wayne County morgue in 2011, great strides have been made in morgue operations and many improvements implemented. We fully intend to continue to improve because even one problem in identifying a loved one’s deceased relative is too many.” Michigan Medicine

Dr. Ljubisa J. Dragovic is the Chief Medical Examiner at the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office. Dragovic said while it is common sense to check fingerprints if you can’t identify a body, it is not a common commodity.

Dragovic said it is the duty of the medical examiner to positively identify any victims that come into the morgue under their jurisdiction. Dragovic said while it’s not specified, if you can’t identify a body then fingerprints should be checked as part of due diligence.

This issues at the Wayne County morgue have others wondering what else has been missed. Police sources have told Local 4 that they are considering going to the morgue to look for bodies connected with some of their unsolved cases.

