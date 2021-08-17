Farmington Hills murder victim identified his ‘lifelong friend’ as shooter before death, chief says

Kevin Curtis Moore is accused in an Aug. 13 shooting that killed a Farmington Hills man.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A Farmington Hills man who was murdered late last week identified his lifelong friend as the shooter before he died from his injuries, the city’s police chief said.

Fatal shooting

Farmington Hills police Chief Jeff King held a briefing Tuesday (Aug. 17) to update the department’s investigation into the murder of Dejuan White, 40, of Farmington Hills.

Dejuan White (WDIV)

White was shot in the chest around 4 a.m. Friday in the doorway of his home in the 35000 block of Concord Lane, near 12 Mile and Drake roads, according to authorities. Police arrived after someone else inside the home called 911.

Farmington Hills police identified Kevin Curtis Moore, 43, of Detroit, as the suspect in the shooting. Officers said White told them Moore, his “lifelong friend,” was responsible.

Kevin Curtis Moore (WDIV)

“The victim, while being treated by officers, identified the person who shot him as Kevin Moore, a resident and friend from the city of Detroit,” King said.

Police describe Moore as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 220 pounds. He has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on his right arm and is commonly known as “KC,” authorities said. His vehicle is a dark green 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Michigan license plate No. EKS 0786.

Pictures of the vehicle last linked to Kevin Moore. (WDIV)

Moore is considered armed and dangerous, and residents should not approach or confront him, police said.

Officials took White to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, but he died from his injuries later in the day.

Detroit shooting

King said investigators looked into Moore and discovered he had shot his girlfriend during a domestic disturbance in Detroit about an hour before the Farmington Hills shooting.

“We believe he was involved in a shooting in Detroit with a victim, and then he goes to Farmington Hills and commits the fatal shooting, where a warrant was issued,” said Cmdr. Aaron Garcia, of the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Police said Moore’s girlfriend was hospitalized, but no additional information about that shooting was revealed.

Search for Moore

Investigators received a warrant charging Moore with first-degree premeditated homicide, an MDOC probation violation and a felony firearm violation.

Garcia said Moore has a criminal history including home invasion, and he has previously been convicted of assault.

“He was arrested multiple other times, but those cases were dismissed or he wasn’t convicted of them,” Garcia said. “The bottom line is we need to get him off the street at this point.”

Garcia said Moore frequents Detroit’s east side, but they don’t know where he is right now.

“We know he has contacts and a lot of friends throughout the country, so this may turn out to be a nationwide manhunt, and not just the state of Michigan,” Garcia said.

Anthony Jones, from Crime Stoppers, said “silence is killing us” because people charged with crimes are able to move from county to county when others don’t speak up.

“KC will be picked up, wherever he is,” Jones said.

A cash reward of up to $6,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information about Moore or his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-234-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

King said he believes it’s been two years since Farmington Hills police investigated a homicide.

