Police investigate murder of 40-year-old man in Farmington Hills

Officials: 2 people leave scene in gray SUV

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Police lights. (KPRC/File)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police are investigating the murder of a 40-year-old man overnight in Farmington Hills.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Friday (Aug. 13) in the 35000 block of Concord Lane, near 12 Mile and Drake roads, according to authorities.

Officers said a 40-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

A gray SUV with two people inside was seen leaving the area before officers arrived, authorities said.

Police don’t believe this shooting was random. They said there is not an existing threat to the public, but patrols will be increased to give residents peace of mind.

Detectives continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

