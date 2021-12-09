How Nightlock door stops may have saved lives at Oxford High School

We're learning how some security devices installed at Oxford High School just a few years ago may have prevented the shooter from taking even more lives.

OXFORD, Mich. – Security devices that were installed at Oxford High School just a few years ago may have prevented the shooter from taking even more lives.

The shooting left four students dead and injured seven other people. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is facing four counts of first-degree murder. He has been charged as an adult. His parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are facing involuntary manslaughter charges. All three are in custody.

The security device that is getting praise from Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is called Nightlock. The company that creates the devices is located in Michigan.

Michigan law requires schools to have extra locks on doors. Four years ago, Oxford High School installed Nightlocks on every door.

Bouchard has also watched the security camera footage. When the lockdown was called, training for students and staff kicked in immediately. Locks were put in place, barricades stopped bullets. One bullet landed in a garbage can next to a door.

Meanwhile, other schools in the area are taking precautions. Lake Orion High School will be requiring clear backpacks when students return for in-person learning on Dec. 13.

“The Lake Orion Community Schools administration is consistently reviewing and improving safety and security measures within the district’s schools and buildings. The LOCS staff and community have provided great support in recent days, offering suggestions on safety and security measures and each is accepted and appreciated. Moving Lake Orion High School to clear backpacks is another step in that process. We’ve had tremendous community response, including donations for families in need, around the announcement of the shift to clear backpacks when students return to in-person learning next week and we appreciate that connection. Instead of eliminating backpacks, we’re moving toward the clear version because students need items to continue their quality education.” Mark Snyder, LOCS Director of Communications and Marketing

