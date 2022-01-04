24º

Firefighters union sees favoritism in proposed $2K bonuses for Detroit police

‘Nothing has been approved,’ city says

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Detroit police risk their lives every day to protect the public but they’re not the only ones who do.

DETROIT – In an official bulletin from the Detroit Fire Fighters Association, all firefighters and medics were informed that the City of Detroit intended to pay Detroit police officers a bonus.

The bonus would be $2,000 “for their hard work and accomplishments.” The union asked the city if firefighters would also be getting appreciation bonuses.

“The city’s response, to be blunt, was very disappointing,” the memo said. The union said it was told that the fire department does not have the same retention issues that the police department does.

It was told that under its most recent contract, raises were given to firefighters. The union said the city is favoring one group of first responders over another.

The city responded, “nothing has been approved and any agreement would require review and approval by Detroit City Council. The Detroit firefighters’ union last year agreed to a new 5-year contract with significant bonuses and raises running through 2025.”

