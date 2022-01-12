Not guilty plea entered on behalf of accused Oxford High School shooter

Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared in court on Wednesday as his case entered a new phase.

Ethan Crumbley was arraigned in circuit court where he pleaded not guilty and now the case will head to trial. He will be put on trial as an adult, charged with killing four people: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Aside from telling the judge that he could hear him, Ethan Crumbley said nothing. The hearing was an arraignment on charges of murder, terrorism, assault and gun crimes.

“Waive a formal reading and enter a not guilty plea on behalf of my client,” Crumbley’s attorney said.

Crumbley is facing 24 charges as an adult in connection with the mass shooting including:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Crumbley is being held without bond. His parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are also being held. They are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly providing Crumbley with the weapon and ignoring red flags leading up to the mass shooting.

The hearing lasted four minutes.

