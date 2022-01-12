Ethan Crumbley pleads not guilty to Oxford mass shooting charges in circuit court, trial looms

Ethan Crumbley appeared for his circuit court arraignment virtually after he was bound over for trial last week on terrorism and murder charges in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School. For more coverage: https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/Oxford_High_School_Shooting/

Ethan Crumbley had another not guilty plea entered on his behalf during a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Crumbley appeared for his circuit court arraignment virtually after he was bound over for trial last week on terrorism and murder charges in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School.

The 15-year-old is accused of opening fire with a handgun Nov. 30 inside the high school where he was a sophomore student. Eleven people were struck by the gunfire, of which four were killed: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Ad

Crumbley is facing 24 charges as an adult in connection with the mass shooting including:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Crumbley was denied bond during his district court arraignment when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was bound over to trial during a court hearing Jan. 7.

Circuit Court arraignment

Crumbley’s felony case now goes to Oakland County Circuit Court where was arraigned on the felony charges again. He had the option to enter a different plea, but a not guilty plea was again entered on his behalf by his attorney.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19, but Crumbley is not required to be present at that hearing.

Parents charged

Meanwhile, Ethan Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Their request for a bond reduction was denied last week. Their bonds remain set at $500,000. A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8. A preliminary examination hearing is where attorneys discuss the case, a potential plea to all charges, some of the charges, or reduced charges, depending on the case.

Ad

All three of the Crumbleys have been held at the Oakland County Jail in separate locations.

Read: Poll: Michigan voters support charging parents in Oxford High School shooting