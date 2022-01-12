Poll: Michigan voters support charging parents in Oxford High School shooting

DETROIT – A strong majority of Michigan voters support the decision to charge the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after police say their son, Ethan Crumbley, killed four students and injured seven other people on Nov. 30 at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Survey results found that by a margin of 74.4%-8.9% Michigan voters support charging the parents of the teen charged with the Oxford shooting with involuntary manslaughter -- 16.7% of voters were undecided.

Locally, the support is even stronger: 82.3% of voters in Metro Detroit support the charges with 68.1% strongly supporting the charges. Only 7.0% of Metro voters oppose the charges.

Meanwhile, 67.0% of voters in Out-State Michigan (outside of Metro Detroit) support the charges with 10.5% opposing the charges.

METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2022 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on January 3-7, 2022 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 25.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 75.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.