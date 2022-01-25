Man faces new charges after Detroit police say he set woman who is pregnant with twins on fire

A woman was found by Detroit police inside the basement of a home with severe burns. Police say her boyfriend use lighter fluid to set her on fire.

Officers were called at 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 14 to a house in the 20000 block of Packard Street. When police arrived they found the 35-year-old woman with severe burns. She is six months pregnant with twins and now hospitalized in critical condition.

Devonne Lamar Marsh, 41, of Detroit, was identified as the woman’s boyfriend. He was arrested at the scene, according to police.

Police said Marsh got into an argument with his girlfriend, poured lighter fluid on her, and then set her on fire.

Marsh went before a judge on Monday (Jan. 24) on charges that include assault with intent to murder.

