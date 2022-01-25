24º

Defenders

Man faces new charges after Detroit police say he set woman who is pregnant with twins on fire

Woman severely burned

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Detroit Crime, Assault, Abduction, Devonne Marsh, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Defenders
A woman was found by Detroit police inside the basement of a home with severe burns. Police say her boyfriend use lighter fluid to set her on fire.

DETROIT – A woman was found by Detroit police inside the basement of a home with severe burns. Police say her boyfriend use lighter fluid to set her on fire.

Officers were called at 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 14 to a house in the 20000 block of Packard Street. When police arrived they found the 35-year-old woman with severe burns. She is six months pregnant with twins and now hospitalized in critical condition.

Devonne Lamar Marsh, 41, of Detroit, was identified as the woman’s boyfriend. He was arrested at the scene, according to police.

Police said Marsh got into an argument with his girlfriend, poured lighter fluid on her, and then set her on fire.

Marsh went before a judge on Monday (Jan. 24) on charges that include assault with intent to murder.

Read more: Detroit man accused of pouring lighter fluid on pregnant girlfriend, setting her on fire

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter