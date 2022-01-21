Detroit man accused of pouring lighter fluid on pregnant girlfriend, setting her on fire

DETROIT – Detroit police found a woman severely burned inside the basement of a home after her boyfriend used lighter fluid to set her on fire, according to authorities.

Officers were called at 10:41 p.m. Jan. 14 to a house in the 20000 block of Packard Street. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old pregnant woman in the basement with severe burns.

Devonne Lamar Marsh, 41, of Detroit, was identified as the woman’s boyfriend, police said. He was arrested at the scene.

Police said Marsh got into an argument with his girlfriend, poured lighter fluid on her and then set her on fire.

He was charged Friday (Jan. 21) with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of delivery or manufacturing of a controlled substance -- less than 50 grams, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, three counts of felon in possession, one count of felonious assault, one count of assault and battery of a pregnant individual, one count of domestic violence and two felony firearm violations.

“The evidence in this case will show that the defendant set his live-in girlfriend on fire after an altercation with her,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “She was six months pregnant with twins.”

Friday’s charges were issued after Wayne County prosecutors received more information about the case, Worthy said. Marsh had originally been charged Sunday with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic violence.

Marsh had been given a $50,000 bond, or 10%, during his first arraignment at 36th District Court.

When prosecutors received the more complete reports, the original case was dismissed in court, and a new case was issued.

“After receiving further evidence, we have dismissed our original charges and immediately reissued charges against him,” Worthy said. “His original bond was woefully inadequate, and we will be seeking a more appropriate bond given these charges.”

Marsh is in custody and will be arraigned on the new charges at 10:30 a.m. Monday.