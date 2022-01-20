Man charged after Detroit officers find severely burned woman who could barely move

DETROIT – A man is facing charges after officers said they discovered a woman with severe burns who could barely move lying on a bed in a Detroit basement.

Police were called around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 14 to a home in the 20000 block of Packard Street. They said they had received a tip that a woman was being held against her will and tortured.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on a bed in the basement, according to authorities. She had severe burns on her legs and stomach and could barely move, police said.

“How do you do this to another human being? It’s unimaginable,” Detroit police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said. “Just incredibly traumatic injuries. I just can’t imagine the pain she must be suffering.”

Devonne Marsh, 42, was arrested and has been charged with kidnapping/abduction, aggravated/felonious assault and violation of the controlled substance act. He also has a previous charge for a dangerous drug warrant, Detroit officials said.

“I want to applaud her for coming forward,” Detroit police Sgt. Kyla Williams said. “I want to again let her know that she is not alone. She has the men and women of the Detroit Police Department to support her.”