Defenders: Troy city manager to be sentenced in massive bribery scandal

TROY, Mich. - A former Troy city manager will be sentenced after pleading guilty to federal bribery charges.

Brian Kischnick left a trail of evidence, including a pay-to-play scheme so self-serving the prosecution said he had a god complex, according to federal authorities.

Authorities said Kischnick requested cash bribes, tabs paid at high-end restaurants, free housing and even free passes for yoga classes. They also said he ignored all ethical standards and breached them over and over again.

Kishnick is accused of using his position as city manager to get money, meals, liquor, a free driveway, landscaping and a rent-free townhouse with free utilities and furniture, among other things which totaled around $50,000. That's according to court documents.

Documents also showed that Kishnick would frequently ask a local contractor to pick up restaurant tabs at Ruth Chris Steak House, Maggiano's Little Italy and other places, which cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.

Authorities also said Kishnick asked for free golf at Somerset Golf Course, received a car allowance, but also drove a city car. A new vehicle was purchased for the city manager that was not budgeted and he demanded free aquatic center membership passes for himself and his family, including yoga passes.

The Troy City Council has learned about Kischnick's behavior after a lengthy internal investigation but did not take action against the former city manager. He was fired last March, not for the allegations, but for allegedly tackling his 28-year-old assistant, who he was dating.

Federal authorities are requesting a 55-month prison sentence.

