Detroit police give update on 2 fatal shootings

DETROIT - Detroit police Chief James E. Craig gave updates on Thursday's fatal shooting of a 5-year-old girl and Friday's fatal police-involved shooting that killed a 46-year-old man.

Family members identified the 5-year-old girl killed during a home invasion as Isabella Coleman.

Detric Driver, 46, was shot and killed by police Friday morning while officers were executing a search warrant at a home in the 9200 block of Evergreen Road in Detroit.

Family members said the 46-year-old is a relative of Coleman and her mother.

Isabella Coleman

Isabella Coleman (WDIV)

ORIGINAL REPORT: 5-year-old girl killed during home invasion on Detroit's west side

Isabella Coleman was sleeping in her bed when someone broke into her home and fired a weapon, according to police. A woman and the girl were struck.

"An armed black male came into the home and fired shots," said Detroit police Cmdr. Elaine Bryant. "The armed black male fled; we're just not sure if on foot or in vehicle, or in what direction."

Police did not wait for emergency medical services and took the 5-year-old to Sinai-Grace Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The mother was taken by ambulance to Sinai-Grace, and is listed in stable condition.

A news conference is expected Friday afternoon.

Detric Driver

Detric Driver (WDIV)

READ: 5-year-old killed in Detroit: Man shot, killed by police next morning

Detric Driver, 46, was shot and killed by police Friday morning while officers were executing a search warrant at a home in the 9200 block of Evergreen Road in Detroit.

Police said Driver was on the couch, armed with an AR pistol, when officers entered the home.

Detroit police Capt. Kurt Warboys said officers "neutralized" the situation. An officer fired at Driver, killing him.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.