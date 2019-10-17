'Don't kill Bobby' update: Funeral arrangements for child who was taken off life support

Bobby Reyes will be buried on Oct. 20, 2019. (WDIV)

FLAT ROCK, Mich. - Funeral announcements for Bobby Reyes, a 14-year-old boy who was taken off life support Tuesday after a legal battle, have been announced.

Reyes' family fought to keep him on life support at Mott's Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. Several tests showed the boy was brain-dead.

Visitations for Bobby will be held Friday from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home in Flat Rock.

A service will be held Sunday at the funeral home.

Bobby will be taken by a horse-drawn carriage to the Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, where he will be buried.

The funeral home is at 30895 W. Huron River Drive, and the cemetery is at 32163 W. Huron River Drive.

Bobby's mother, Sarah Jones, confirmed Tuesday that a second test to confirm the absence of brain activity in her son, Bobby, was being performed.

The test was what the family has been fighting all along. Their attorney drove to Detroit to try to file a restraining order to keep hospital officials from doing the test or removing life support.

But the test was already underway. It came after a Washtenaw County court judge dismissed the case.

Both sides met in court Tuesday to determine whether Bobby was receiving artificial life or true life support.

Jones had been fighting to keep Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor from taking her son off of life support.

Bobby, 14, of Ash Township, was hospitalized in September after a severe asthma attack.

Michigan Medicine officials filed a 40-page response Monday, saying it's inappropriate to keep Bobby on life support after he was declared brain-dead Sept. 25.

Family members and the attorney said Bobby faced an uphill battle, but wanted to continue to fight.

A group of supporters who have met the family stood outside Mott Children's Hospital with signs. Many of them met the family on Facebook. The signs asked hospital officials to stop the second test.

After Bobby was initially declared brain-dead, the hospital agreed to give the family another week to find a facility to which he could be transferred.

Bobby Reyes. (WDIV)

"They're quitting on my son," Jones said. "They've already quit. I love him so much and I can't lose my baby. He's so sweet. Bobby doesn't deserve this. He deserves a chance to live."

Allegiant Healthcare of Phoenix originally agreed to take Bobby in, but called after reviewing his case and decided not to accept him.

Jones previously won a court case to keep doctors from pulling the plug on her son. A "don't kill Bobby" rally was held outside 15th District Court.

A vigil for Bobby was held Thursday.

