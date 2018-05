DETROIT - There are 13,000 DTE Energy customers without power at 4:30 p.m. Thursday after storms rolled through southeastern Michigan on Wednesday night.

The power company said Thursday morning that outages are scattered across the region. Most customers are expected to have power by midnight.

DTE said there were 21,000 customers without power Thursday morning.

