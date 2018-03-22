Farmington Community School, Farmington Central High School closed due to threat

FARMINGTON, Mich. - Two schools within the Farmington Public Schools district are closed Thursday due to a threatening message being posted on social media.

The district said Farmington Community School and Farmington Central High School are the only two schools in the district closed Thursday.

Here is a statement from the district:

Farmington Community School and Farmington Central High School were closed today due to a threatening message being posted on social media after the school day ended yesterday. Please know that this situation does not extend to any schools besides the Farmington Community School site which houses Farmington Community School - Early Childhood Center and Farmington Central High School.

As of this time, the Farmington Hills Police Department has advised us that they have made significant progress in their investigation. Because this situation remains an active investigation, additional details regarding the incident cannot be released at this time. We work lock-step with law enforcement and are confident in their approach to this situation.

We will continue to update you as further information becomes available.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.