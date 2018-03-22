17-year-old boy arrested after social media threat closes 2 Farmington schools, officials say

FARMINGTON, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy from Redford Township has been arrested in connection with a social media threat that prompted two schools to close in the Farmington Public School District, officials said.

Police said Myreon Daquan Davis posted a threatening message on social media Wednesday at the end of the school day.

School officials called Farmington Hills police after learning about the threat and investigators determined Davis was responsible. He was arrested Wednesday night, police said.

Davis is a student at Farmington Central High School. Farmington Community School and Farmington Central High School were closed Thursday.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized an arrest warrant for false report or threat of terrorism.

Davis is being held on $50,000 bail.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for April 6.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

Here is a statement from the district:

Farmington Community School and Farmington Central High School were closed today due to a threatening message being posted on social media after the school day ended yesterday. Please know that this situation does not extend to any schools besides the Farmington Community School site which houses Farmington Community School - Early Childhood Center and Farmington Central High School.

As of this time, the Farmington Hills Police Department has advised us that they have made significant progress in their investigation. Because this situation remains an active investigation, additional details regarding the incident cannot be released at this time. We work lock-step with law enforcement and are confident in their approach to this situation.

We will continue to update you as further information becomes available.

