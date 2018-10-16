Farmington Hills police identify victim in fatal apartment complex shooting

Police have identified the victim in the Farmington Hills apartment complex shooting as 22-year-old Alex Ward.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Police have identified the victim of the fatal shooting Monday at the Retreat at Farmington Hills apartment complex as 22-year-old Alex Ward.

He was a Farmington resident and former student of Farmington High School.

Detectives continue to work on this case and ask anyone with information to contact police at 248-871-2610.

