Farmington Hills police identify victim in fatal apartment complex shooting

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Police have identified the victim of the fatal shooting Monday at the Retreat at Farmington Hills apartment complex as 22-year-old Alex Ward.
He was a Farmington resident and former student of Farmington High School.
Detectives continue to work on this case and ask anyone with information to contact police at 248-871-2610.
Previous reports:
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Farmington Hills apartment complex
Man killed, another hurt as gunfire erupts in quiet Farmington Hills neighborhood
