Former Michigan Rep. John Conyers leaves behind complicated legacy

DETROIT - Former Michigan Congressman John Conyers Jr. died at the age of 90, police confirmed Sunday.

Conyers served more than 50 years in Congress, representing Detroit and some surrounding communities. He was the sixth-longest serving member of Congress in U.S. history

He was the Dean of the House, one of the founders of the Black Caucus and a leader for civil rights. The list of accomplishments Conyers achieved goes on and on.

Conyers retired in 2017 amid allegations of sexual harassment, allegations that were never proven or adjudicated.

"I think the fact that some media folk want to focus on one or two negatives, that's unfortunate. Not only was he a bona fide leader in civil rights, but in public policy overall. This guy is the man and I think his legacy will reflect his greatness," Michigan Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler said.

