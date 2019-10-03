Judge orders tether for school employee charged in Hamtramck student sex case

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Ibrahim Aljahim, a community liaison officer at Oakland International Academy, faced a judge Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a special needs student.

Aljahim is facing two counts of the highest sex crimes charges. He's accused of taking an 18-year-old with special needs out of school and sexually assaulting him in a car nearby.

Aljahim is a political activist and is tied deeply to Hamtramck politics.

District Judge Alexis Krot said Aljahim helped her get elected to the bench.

Krot said she would be neutral on the case but would step aside, if needed. The prosecution and defense said they have no problem with Krot overseeing the case.

Aljahim was issued a $10,000/10 percent bail and released on $1,000 bond.

The judge wants Aljahim on a tether and warned him to not go around the victim or his family.

"You know who it is, don't be around this person," Krot told Aljahim. "Don't be anywhere around them."

He is under investigation for three other reported sexual assaults with two alleged victims -- one is under the age of 16 and the other is over 18, but victim is also disabled.

Aljahim's lawyer is accusing three Oakland International Academy students of attacking the teen. Police interviewed the students and cleared them of wrongdoing.

Aljahim is expected to return to court Oct. 10 for a preliminary exam.

