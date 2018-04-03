Karen Spranger requests investigation into her removal in letter to Macomb County officials, Trump

Ousted Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has sent a letter to county officials requesting an investigation info "possible crimes" in relation to her removal from office last week.

In a letter titled, "Administrative Claim Notice of Administrative Overthrow of a Constitutional Office Clerk of Court of Macomb County," Spranger requested an immediate investigation "and injunction to stop the overthrow" of the clerk's office.

"My request is for an immediate investigation and audit to detect these possible crimes against the clerk of courts office and the return of my elected position and the return of all illegally removed files by those public officials who are in insurrection and rebellion and who have gone on strike against the constitution. Who have withheld and removed books, records, files, from my County Clerk office. Furthermore one of my deputy clerk has received a threat over her personal home phone by an unknown party," the letter reads.

The letter is addressed to county officials, as well as Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and President Donald Trump. (Read the full letter below)

Spranger was removed from office last week by Judge Daniel Kelly.

Kelly pointed to several pieces of evidence that suggest Spranger doesn't primarily live at 7520 Hudson Avenue, which was the residence listed on her application to run for Macomb County clerk. Kelly said the home last had electrical service in April 2015 and natural gas service in July 2015.

In addition, mail sent to the address was returned to the sender by the U.S. Post Office because the property was vacant.

Records from the Department of Health and Human Services show that Spranger used her Bridge Card exclusively in western Wayne County from November 2015 through the end of 2016, Kelly said. Specifically, she regularly shopped at Zerbos Health Foods in Livonia, Kroger in Westland, Better Health Marker in Novi and Plymouth and Costco in Livonia.

Read the full letter below:

