41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

41ºF

Local News

KFC Yule log returns to make your house smell like fried chicken

All for the low, low price of $18.99

Evrod Cassimy, Reporter/Anchor

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Tags: KFC, Kentucky Fried Chicken, National, Consumer Alert, Christmas, Yule, Consumer, Holidays

This year, the traditional Yule log could smell a lot like a famous bucket of fried chicken.

The KFC Limitied-Edition 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog, back by popular demand, mixes the aromas of the spices and herbs to permeate through your home.

The log, which sold out in just a few hours last year, is still available at Walmart for about $19.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.