KFC Yule log returns to make your house smell like fried chicken
All for the low, low price of $18.99
This year, the traditional Yule log could smell a lot like a famous bucket of fried chicken.
The KFC Limitied-Edition 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog, back by popular demand, mixes the aromas of the spices and herbs to permeate through your home.
The log, which sold out in just a few hours last year, is still available at Walmart for about $19.
