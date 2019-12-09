Man charged with attempted murder for shooting family members in Monroe County, police say

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing attempted murder charges after he shot two family members inside a Monroe County home, police said.

Officers said they received a call about the shooting at 1:12 a.m. Monday from a home in the 8400 block of Killy Court in Frenchtown Township.

Investigators said a 34-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man lived together at the home.

The two men got into an argument and the 40-year-old woman and 45-year-old man went into a bedroom, according to authorities.

The 34-year-old man went into the bedroom after the argument and displayed a 9 mm handgun, police said.

A brief struggle broke out over the gun, officials said. During the struggle, the gun was fired and the bullet grazed the left side of the 45-year-old man’s head and struck the 40-year-old woman in the torso, according to police.

The woman had been lying in bed next to the 45-year-old man, officials said.

Deputies said they found the 34-year-old man in a parking lot on North Monroe Street in Frenchtown Township. They also found the 9 mm handgun inside the vehicle, police said.

Officers took the man to the Monroe County Jail, where he is being held on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a handgun and a felony firearm violation.

Both shooting victims were taken to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton via ambulance, officials said. The man was treated and released, but the woman underwent surgery and is listed in serious condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Monroe County officials at 734-240-7530.