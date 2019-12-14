Michigan governor signs bill that will collect taxes on more online purchases
New law could generate additional $90 million in revenue annually
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that will collect taxes on more online purchases.
The bill will ensure Michigan’s 6% sales tax is collected on more online sites such as Wayfair, Overstock and Amazon.
The new law could generate an additional $90 million in revenue a year, which will primarily be used to help fund public schools.
