Michigan governor signs bill that will collect taxes on more online purchases

New law could generate additional $90 million in revenue annually

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that will collect taxes on more online purchases.

The bill will ensure Michigan’s 6% sales tax is collected on more online sites such as Wayfair, Overstock and Amazon.

The new law could generate an additional $90 million in revenue a year, which will primarily be used to help fund public schools.

