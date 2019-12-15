Trump attacks Debbie Dingell over comments on impeachment inquiry while mentioning her late husband

DETROIT – President Donald Trump attacked Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) Saturday in a Tweet after the state leader made a television appearance discussing the historic impeachment hearings.

The president Tweeted, “The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell. Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic!”

Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint featured a discussion on the impeachment inquiry with four members of Congress including Dingell. Dingell responded to Trump’s Tweet on this week’s episode of Flashpoint and on Twitter.

“Well, I was sort of speechless last night. Today I wasn’t ripping him. I was trying to be thoughtful about what I think is a very sad time in our nation’s history and a very difficult vote for all of us. It is not a celebratory time,” said Dingell on Flashpoint.

In the Tweet Dingell said, “I’ve always said I’ll work with President Trump when he wants to help hard-working men and women, but I’ll also work to hold this Administration accountable #ForThePeople.”

