Trump attacks Debbie Dingell over comments on impeachment inquiry while mentioning her late husband

Congresswoman fires back at president

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Debbie Dingell responding to Trump's Twitter attack Sunday on Flashpoint.

DETROIT – President Donald Trump attacked Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) Saturday in a Tweet after the state leader made a television appearance discussing the historic impeachment hearings.

The president Tweeted, “The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell. Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic!”

Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint featured a discussion on the impeachment inquiry with four members of Congress including Dingell. Dingell responded to Trump’s Tweet on this week’s episode of Flashpoint and on Twitter.

“Well, I was sort of speechless last night. Today I wasn’t ripping him. I was trying to be thoughtful about what I think is a very sad time in our nation’s history and a very difficult vote for all of us. It is not a celebratory time,” said Dingell on Flashpoint.

In the Tweet Dingell said, “I’ve always said I’ll work with President Trump when he wants to help hard-working men and women, but I’ll also work to hold this Administration accountable #ForThePeople.”

