Lawsuit: Students were racially discriminated against, blackmailed amid Warren De La Salle hazing investigation

WARREN, Mich. – Three De La Salle Collegiate students who were suspended from the Warren school during an investigation into alleged hazing within the football team have filed a lawsuit against the school. They are claiming the school discriminated against them because of their race, tried to blackmail them to implicate other students and conspired to spread false information.

In October the football team forfeited its playoff game amid allegations of hazing in the team locker room. When an investigation into the alleged hazing had concluded charges were recommended against three students.

The three students involved in the lawsuit were suspended from the school for 46 days, according to the lawsuit. There are 13 people of interest in the case and the other 10 are still in school, according to the lawsuit.

De La Salle alum and attorney Paul Addis filed the lawsuit and said he is furious at the school because the students want to graduate and now they might not be able to.

It was announced Monday that the football coach, Mike Giannone, is no longer with the school.

Statement from De La Salle:

“We cannot comment on legal matters. Since we were first made aware of the hazing activities, we have been steadfast in maintaining the safety, health and education of all De La Salle students as our top priority while we navigate this troubling issue. We have been working in full collaboration with our Board of Trustees and the Christian Brothers on all actions in response to the hazing allegations and will continue to do so as we address this lawsuit. Our hearts and prayers are with those impacted by the hazing, particularly the students who were victimized and their families.”