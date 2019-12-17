Detroit public schools get $5.9 million grant for new student portal

DETROIT – The Ballmer Group has made a $5.9 million grant to Detroit public schools for a new student data portal.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said it’s a lot of money and that it’s about to go a long way.

“It’s a grant from the Ballmer group and it’s exciting to have this grant. Ballmer is always very particular and strategic about how they invest their dollars,” Vitti said.

The funds are designated to develop an online portal aming to empower the entire school community and professional development.

“It’s going to create a portal system so that we can provide student level information around attendance, discipline and student achievement to students, to parents, to teachers and school-based administrators,” Vitti said.

At the end of the day it’s going to create more transparency with parents and students hopefully increasing efficiency. While also showing the potential the district has being the focus of a major investment.

“Obviously it’s empowering parents. I think it opens the door for other philanthropic groups to invest in the district,” Vitti said.

The portal is also meant to be beneficial to support staff such as non profits and mentoring groups.