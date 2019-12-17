Police investigate fight after Brother Rice vs. Detroit Catholic Central hockey game

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a brawl that erupted after a hockey game between rival Catholic high schools.

The fight involved students from both Brother Rice High School and Detroit Catholic Central High School. A video of the fight went viral went viral over the weekend.

The fight broke out in the parking lot of the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth after the 2019 Catholic High School League Championship hockey game on Dec. 7. Within seconds students from the two rival schools were throwing punches.

Director of Catholic High School League, Vic Michaels, released the following statement:

"The Catholic High School League (CHSL) is aware of an altercation that took place recently between students of Brother Rice, an independent Catholic high school in Bloomfield Township run by the Christian Brothers, and Detroit Catholic Central, an independent Catholic high school in Novi run by the Congregation of St. Basil. The incident took place Dec. 7 in a parking lot outside the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, following the 2019 CHSL Championship hockey game between the two schools.

This unfortunate incident does not reflect the Catholic values upheld by both schools and the CHSL community at-large. CHSL leadership would like to express its relief that no one was badly hurt. Administrations at both schools have been in close contact with CHSL and are fully cooperating in an investigation into the incident. The schools agree that students found to have engaged in wrongdoing will be disciplined accordingly, up to and including expulsion.

Out of concern for the privacy of those involved, CHSL will have no further comment.”