Family remembers mother of 3 killed in Plymouth Township murder-suicide

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three children are left without their mother after police say her ex-husband killed her and himself Tuesday in Plymouth Township.

Christina Salamay leaves behind a 12-, 13- and 17-year-old.

Family members said she was killed early Tuesday when she briefly stopped by her ex-husband’s home in the 14000 block of C Drive.

“(He) told her he had some money for her and walked up on her and shot her in the head,” said Shannon Buchanan, Salamay’s sister.

Salamay was found dead in the driver’s seat of a parked and running minivan in front of the home, police said. Her ex-husband was found dead inside the home. They both had gunshot wounds, police said.

Her family said there were deep-rooted problems between the two, but they never thought it would lead to death.

“He took a great woman out of this world,” said Ava Sills, Salamay’s daughter. “They don’t have parents. He could have just left them with my mom, but instead he left them with none.”

Salamay’s loved ones said she was a selfless person who always put others before herself.

“She always put people before herself. It was always her kids, then it was her friends and family, and then it was herself,” Ava Sills said.

Ava Sills’ father echoed the same sentiment.

“She was an amazing woman, and you can see how many people loved her,” Derrick Sills said. “It was just a senseless way to go.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for a funeral and Salamay’s children.