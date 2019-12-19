Detroit teens steal from vehicles, flee Northville Township police in stolen car, officials say

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two Detroit teenagers were arrested for stealing from vehicles and fleeing police in a stolen car at a Meijer in Northville Township, according to officials.

Police said Michael Tolbert and Vantae Pitts, both 17, had been breaking into vehicles to steal valuable items outside the Meijer at Eight Mile and Haggarty roads in Northville Township.

When officers showed up, the teens stole an unlocked car with the keys inside and fled the scene, according to authorities.

Northville Township police shared the information with Livonia loss prevention officers, who recognized Tolbert and Pitts at their Meijer, officials said. Livonia police were called to the store and arrested both teens, authorities said.

Officers said they returned the stolen car to its owner.

Tolbert is charged with motor vehicle theft, receiving and concealing stolen property, larceny from auto and breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Pitts is charged with motor vehicle theft and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Police said they took about $1,700 worth of items from the vehicles, including a laptop and cellphone.

Northville Township police said shoppers should remember to check their surroundings and make sure any valuables left in cars are hidden from sight, especially during the holiday shopping season.

Michael Tolbert