Police: Fake delivery driver carries empty box to Van Buren Township porch, steals package

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A package thief devised a scheme to walk up to a Van Buren Township porch carrying an empty box to look like a delivery driver, but then swapped the box with the resident’s package, police said.

Officials said the man drove a black Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse up to a house on Cambridge Court at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday and got out carrying the empty box.

He placed the box on the porch and then stole the package that had previously been delivered, according to authorities.

The man was aware of the homeowner’s Ring doorbell and looked down to avoid his face being captured, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos above is asked to call Van Buren Township police at 734-699-8938.

The vehicle used by a man accused of stealing a package off a Van Buren Township porch on Dec. 18, 2019.