Video shows man torching van in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Security cameras caught video of a man torching a van Monday night in Pontiac.

The video shows a man walking up to the 2004 minivan at 10:43 p.m. He crouches next to the driver’s side door before pouring gasoline from a Snapple bottle over the vehicle and lighting it on fire.

No one was injured.

“My thankfulness was the kids weren’t in there,” Rebecca Lopez said. “Sometimes they’re in there listening to music.”

Lopez is thankful the fire didn’t spread and wasn’t started under the van so it didn’t explode, but she still wants to know who is responsible for the arson.

“Who would do it? I don’t know --- teenagers have enemies and friends,” she said.