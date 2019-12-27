Attempted carjackers riddle car with bullets in Detroit when man refuses to give up keys

DETROIT – Two attempted carjackers opened fire on a car in Detroit when the driver refused to give them the keys Wednesday night.

Edward Walker was outside his sister’s house on W. Outer Drive when he was approached by two young men. He said they may have been teenagers.

“I was parked on the side of my sister’s house. I had Christmas gifts in the back and I was texting, wasn’t paying attention, wasn’t visually in it at all,” he said. “Two dudes tapped on the window with a gun pointed straight to my head, saying, ‘Get out the car.'"

Walker offered the men money, but they wanted the car and threatened to kill him over it.

“He was like, ‘Get out the car now or I’m gonna kill you.,'" Walker said. "I can see they were backing up. The other dude was like, 'Air ‘em out.’”

The men started shooting at the car. One of the 11 shots fired hit the headrest, but Walker avoided being struck. Instead, he put the car in reverse and fled.

“I seen on a movie once before, my man leaned he seat back real hard and threw the car in reverse and just smashed that boy,” Walker said.

Walker was not harmed.