Family of 15-year-old killed in Detroit ATV crash settles lawsuit for $12M

DETROIT – The family of Damon Grimes, a 15-year-old who died in an ATV crash in Detroit, has settled a lawsuit against law enforcement members for $12 million.

Grimes died on Aug. 26, 2017, when he crashed the ATV he was riding after being Tased by Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Bessner.

The lawsuit was against Bessner, Trooper Ethan Burger and Sgt. Jacon Liss.

Bessner was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in April.

Police say Bessner was chasing Grimes when he Tased him on Detroit’s east side. Grimes crashed into the back of a parked car.