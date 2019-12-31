Police: 42-year-old man hurt in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 42-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of Steel Street, according to authorities.

Police said the 42-year-old man told authorities a black vehicle pulled up to the location and someone inside started shooting him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in temporary serious condition, police said.

Officials don’t have any suspect information. They’re still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.