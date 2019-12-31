Two weeks ago, Hamtramck woman told mother she’d be right back home. She’s still missing

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman told her mother she would be right back home when she left her Hamtramck apartment two weeks ago. But Camay Lowe is still missing.

Lowe was last seen Dec. 17 leaving her apartment near Conant and Caniff streets in Hamtramck, officials said.

Her family is afraid that as more time passes, the chances of finding Lowe will decrease.

“I barely sleep, eat -- I don’t know -- it’s sad,” said Demarius Warren, Lowe’s cousin. “I don’t know if she’s OK. I just don’t know.”

Warren and other family members are going door to door, looking for answers that could help lead to their loved one.

“I’m not losing hope,” Warren said. “I’m frustrated. Every time we’re close, it’s a shut door.”

When she left her apartment two weeks ago, Lowe told her mother she’d be back shortly, police said. She hasn’t been seen since.

“She left coming this way,” Warren said. “We don’t know anything else.”

On Tuesday, her family was also asking homeowners with surveillance cameras in the area to check footage, just in case.

Lowe’s mother said the family is working with Crime Stoppers and will be offering a reward for information within the next few days.