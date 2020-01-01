Police investigate string of fast food robberies in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Police said robbers have been targeting fast food restaurants across Metro Detroit.

At least five restaurants targeted have been in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties. Police are starting to believe the same group is behind all of the robberies.

Police are taking the men very seriously, because they are threatening to have guns while committing the crimes. New footage has been revealed that could bring investigators one step closer to catching the culprits.

In just the last few weeks the robberies have become more common. In some cases it’s two men making violent demands, escaping in a burgundy SUV and in other cases it’s one man acting alone and then fleeing on foot.

Robbery locations potentially connected:

Taco Bell in Livonia on Dec. 15

Fast Food restaurant in Independence Township on Dec. 21

Taco Bell in Milford on Dec. 25

Burger King in Auburn Hills on Dec. 27

Tim Horton’s in Roseville