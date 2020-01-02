46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

46ºF

Local News

Former member of Detroit Youth Choir releases first EP

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Detroit Youth Choir, Local 4 News at 4, Music, Entertainment, Michigan Music

DETROIT – A former member of the Detoit Youth Choir has released her first EP.

The Detroit Youth Choir got the attention of the nation on last season of America’s Got Talent.

READ: Detroit Youth Choir inspires a nation: The story so far

Jayla Smalls has spent three years with the choir and performed her last performance with them last month in New York on the Today Show. She just released her EP “Indi” and said her time with the choir inspired her to follow her dreams.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: