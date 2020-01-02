Former member of Detroit Youth Choir releases first EP

DETROIT – A former member of the Detoit Youth Choir has released her first EP.

The Detroit Youth Choir got the attention of the nation on last season of America’s Got Talent.

Jayla Smalls has spent three years with the choir and performed her last performance with them last month in New York on the Today Show. She just released her EP “Indi” and said her time with the choir inspired her to follow her dreams.

