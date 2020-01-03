Community steps up to help Dilla’s Delights donut shop owner after cancer battle

DETROIT – A cancer diagnosis forced Herman Hayes to close his donut shop at the corner of Centre and John R streets, but now he’s beaten cancer and he wants to get the shop back open in a new location. He reached out to the public for help.

Dilla’s Delights was in jeopardy of closing down, but thanks to donations from people all over the world it seems the store will open.

“I’m carrying on my nephew’s legacy in a positive manner,” Hayes said.

Hayes has been serving donuts in honor of his late nephew, hip hop genius J. Dilla, at the popular downtown baker for years.

“This place is not just a donut shop. I mean, this is Detroit history,” Hayes said.

Hayes’ recent fight with cancer made it hard for the business to stay afloat, but he is now cancer-free.

“It was basal skin cancer, they had to go in like four times to get it all out,” Hayes said. “I came back to work too soon, trying to save the business and it caught up with me a little ways down the road.”

The bakery never quite recovered financially.

“We were in jeopardy of possibly closing the doors,” Hayes said.

A GoFundMe was created with a $15,000 goal. The campaign has reached more than two thirds of the target.

“It means a lot to me, but I want it to mean a lot to Dilla’s fans and Detroit,” Hayes said.