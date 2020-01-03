Man breaks into home, assaults mother of his children before leading Warren police on chase

WARREN, Mich. – Police clocked a man driving a Silver Dodge Neon at high speeds before a Friday morning chase in Warren.

During round one of the chase, police said the suspect sped through a neighborhood, running through stop signs.

Minutes later, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said officers stopped the chase.

“It appears that the officers have terminated the chase based on speed, which is always a factor, for safety reasons. Good decisions by the officer that terminated the chase,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer said it all started with a home invasion around 7 a.m. Friday. The suspect broke into a home where his children and their mother were staying.

Police said he assaulted her and drove off, leading police on that first chase and then a second one when they spotted him again on 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke.

Minutes into the second chase, he hit a parked car. He got out and tried to run away.