Influential Detroit DJ Mark David Fisher dies at 50
DETROIT – Mark David Fisher, an iconic and influential Detroit DJ, died Thursday.
To his fans, he was known as MD!, Dluv and Nefarious.
He was a major player in the Detroit music scene known for his passion. Fisher helped establish the Detroit Electronic Music Festival and DetroitLuv, the largest Detroit-based online electronic music message board.
A memorial service will take place at the Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, located at 18700 James Couzens Fwy. The service will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 18.
