Newest charge in UAW scandal could be a major game-changer

DETROIT – In the shadow of a widespread corruption investigation the new leadership of the United Auto Workers is doing all it can to fend off a federal takeover. Indications are that that effort may fall short.

Former Region 5 Director Vance Pearson’s new superseding information charges him with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and to use a facility of interstate commerce to aid a racketeering enterprise. In fewer words, the government is calling the UAW a criminal outfit.

“I think that there is a good chance the feds are going to take over the UAW,” Dr. Marick Masters of the Wayne State Illitch School of Business said.

Masters is in the process of writing a book about the scandal and believes the slow steady march to a receiver is nigh.

Watch the video above for the full report.