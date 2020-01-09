Dramatic video shows 19-year-old driver’s arrest after fleeing police, crashing vehicle

DETROIT – Police video was released documenting the moments leading up to a terrible crash on Hall Road, near the Van Dyke Expressway.

The dramatic video captured a Utica police officer jumping from his police cruiser trying to arrest a drive who was responsible for a violent collision.

According to authorities, at about 6 p.m. Dec. 21, a Dodge Charger was witnessed by police driving faster than 60 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. When police attempts to pull him over, the drive of the Charger speeds up and crashes into a Ford F-150 sitting at a stop light. The force of the collision threw both vehicles into the median.

The driver is a 19-year-old man from Warren who was driving on a suspended license. What could have been a speeding ticket was transformed into felony fleeing and eluding charges.

The F-150 absorbed most of the energy from the crash. The two people inside are expected to be okay.