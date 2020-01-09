Parent sues Grosse Pointe schools after district bans him

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – A father of a Grosse Pointe schools student sued the district after he was banned from school property.

The district claims Steve Saigh has led a campaign of harassment against school officials. He received a letter in October from Superintendent Gary Niehaus banning him from school grounds.

“I have done nothing in this letter that he claims,” Saigh said.

Niehaus said that Saigh sent 693 emails criticizing him and the administration of Grosse Pointe North High School over the course of 15 months. Niehaus referred to Saigh’s alleged behavior as “a safety concern.”

Saigh said he is speaking up about things he believes are wrong. He thinks his rights are being violated and he is being silenced.