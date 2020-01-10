Family organizes search party for missing 25-year-old Hamtramck woman

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The family of a 25-year-old Hamtramck woman is organizing a search party because they fear she is in danger.

Camay Lowe was last seen three weeks ago leaving her home. Lowe has a mental health issue and does not have her medication with her.

Her family has been putting up missing person flyers around Downtown Detroit hoping that someone might notice her. Her family said they believe in the power of prayer and are hoping for a miracle.

“Anybody that’s holding her against her will, she comes with torment. She’s a child of God and you’re not going to rest,” Lowe’s grandmother Carrie Jefferson said.

Jefferson said Lowe left her home on Trowbridge Street on Dec. 17 and told her mother that she’d be right back.

“I would like for anyone with any information leading to the whereabouts of my child to send her home, please,” Lowe’s mother Cheena Lowe said.

Lowe’s family held a news conference at International Beginnings Ministries in Hamtramck on Friday.

“I will not stop passing out flyers, going on Facebook or anything else, until she is returned home,” Tamika Jefferson Star said.

Lowe’s stepfather, David Lowe, said finding her is important.

“We just want to know where she’s at. I’m sorry. I’m sorry, but I’m just hurting so bad. I just need her back,” Tommie Lewis said.

There will be a search party for Lowe on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Volunteers can meet at Imperial Fresh Markets.

