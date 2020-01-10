Two arrested, charged in Canton Township salon break-in

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a Canton Township salon break in, police say.

On Thursday, Benjamin James Timmer and Katelyn Marie Howard were arraigned in the 35th District Court on charges of breaking and entering into Tina’s Nail Salon on Ford Road.

Early Wednesday morning, police discovered the nail salon’s glass front door had been shattered. The business owner was called to the scene and stated items were missing from inside the location. Officers quickly identified Timmer and Howard as possible suspects.

Timmer, 49, was charged with charged with breaking and entering a building, a 10-year felony; possession of burglary tools, a 10-year felony; and habitual offender fourth offense.

Howard, 22, was charged with breaking and entering a building, a 10-year-felony. A judge set Timmer’s bond at $10,000 (10%) with a GPS tether, and Howard’s bond at $5,000 (10%). The two are scheduled back in court this month.